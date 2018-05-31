FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 31, 2018 / 1:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Upper Midwest factory gauge rebounds in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - A gauge of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest rose in May, led by jumps in new orders and production after falling the previous two months, according a private survey released on Thursday.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index of manufacturing in the Milwaukee region climbed to 67.90 this month from 58.26 in April.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding.

The survey’s component on new orders, a proxy of future activity, increased to 67.90 from 45.54 last month, while its production gauge improved to 71.06 from 59.14. (Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.