U.S. Upper Midwest factory index falls into contraction territory in May

May 31 (Reuters) - A measure of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest fell into contraction territory in May due to falling production, supply deliveries and inventories, according to a private-sector survey released on Friday.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region decreased to 47.83 from 55.04 in April.

A reading below 50 indicates regional factory activity is contracting. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)