Market News
January 31, 2019 / 2:00 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. Upper Midwest manufacturing growth accelerates in January

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - A gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest rose in January to its highest level since August, led by a pickup in production and employment amid concerns about trade and turmoil in Washington, according to a private-sector survey released on Thursday.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region increased to 58.78 this month, the highest level since October. This compared with a reading of 52.87 in December.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

