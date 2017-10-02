Morgan Stanley raises U.S. 3rd qtr GDP growth view to 2.8 pct

NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley economists said on Monday they increased their growth estimate on U.S. gross domestic product in the third quarter to 2.8 percent from 2.6 percent based on the latest data on construction spending and factory activity.

Earlier Monday, the government said construction spending grew 0.5 percent in August after two months of declines, while the Institute for Supply Management said its index on manufacturing activity unexpectedly rose to its strongest level in more than 13 years in September. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)