FILE PHOTO: Honeywell manufacturing workers create protective face masks on an assembly line during President Donald Trump's visit to a facility making masks for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. factory output increased solidly in August, though momentum is slowing as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that manufacturing production rose 1.0% last month after surging 3.9% in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output would rise 1.2% in August.