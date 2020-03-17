Basic Materials
U.S. manufacturing production rises less than expected in February

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing output rose less than expected in February, a sign the hard-hit sector remained weak before the coronavirus outbreak in the country intensified.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that manufacturing production rose 0.1% last month after a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in January. Industrial production rose 0.6% in February after a downwardly revised drop of 0.5% in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast overall manufacturing output would rise 0.3% in February.

The Fed’s measure of the industrial sector comprises manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)

