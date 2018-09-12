U.S. median household income rises 1.8 pct in 2017 - Census

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The median U.S. household income rose for a third straight year in 2017 and the poverty rate declined further, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Census Bureau said in its Income, Poverty and Health Insurance Coverage and Supplemental Poverty Measure report that median household income increased 1.8 percent to $61,400 last year. It said about 28.5 million residents did not have health insurance in 2017, not statistically different from the previous year. The report also showed the poverty rate — the percentage of people living in poverty — fell to 12.3 percent last year from 12.7 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Susan Heavey and Andrea Ricci)