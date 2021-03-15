White House eyeing possible small risk of inflation amid COVID stimulus, Rouse says

FILE PHOTO: Cecilia Rouse arrives to be sworn in as the new chair of the Council of Economic Advisers by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is a small risk of inflation following the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan, but the Biden administration will closely monitor the situation, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairwoman Cecilia Rouse said on Monday.

“Any economic investment is going to have some risks,” she told MSNBC, adding that the larger risk is not doing enough to help the economy. “Yes, there is a small risk of inflation. We will be watching. We will be monitoring.”