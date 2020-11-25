U.S. consumer spending rises; income falls in October

WASHINGTON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, but the momentum is likely to slow as surging COVID-19 infections and the loss of a weekly unemployment subsidy for millions of Americans weigh on income.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.5% last month after increasing 1.2% in September. Personal income fell 0.7%, reversing a 0.7% gain in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4% and income unchanged in October. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)