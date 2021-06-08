White House sees supply chain bottlenecks resolving in coming weeks

FILE PHOTO: Products are seen inside the warehouse of Defender Safety in Plainview, New York, U.S., March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House fully expects bottlenecks in the global supply chain and rising prices for some products to be temporary and resolve themselves in coming weeks, the deputy director of the National Economic Council said on Tuesday.

Sameera Fazili told a White House briefing that price increases and other issues were largely a product of a quicker-than-expected recovery in the U.S. economy that had spurred unexpectedly higher demand for certain goods.

She said the private sector would also have a role to play in addressing longer-term structural vulnerabilities in U.S. supply chains.