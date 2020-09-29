U.S. goods trade deficit widens in August

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States’ trade deficit in goods widened in August, with imports rising as businesses rebuild inventories which were depleted when the COVID-19 pandemic upended the flow of goods. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the goods trade gap increased 3.5% to $82.9 billion last month. Imports of goods rose 3.1% to $201.3 billion, eclipsing a 2.8% increase in goods exports to $118.3 billion. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)