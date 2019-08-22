Trump talks up economy, talks down Fed amid mixed data

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said the U.S. economy was doing well and could be record-setting if only the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates further, as economic signals painted a decidedly mixed picture.

“The Economy is doing really well. The Federal Reserve can easily make it Record Setting,” Trump said on Twitter.

A government report on Thursday showed initial claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week in a show of labor market strength. Another report, however, said the factory sector was contracting for the first time in almost a decade, while yields in the U.S. Treasury market again flashed a signal of a potential recession brewing. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)