White House's Bernstein: Jobs report shows "long way to go" in economic recovery

FILE PHOTO: Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) -The disappointing U.S. employment report for April shows the economy still has a long road ahead to recover from the losses suffered in the coronavirus pandemic, but the shortfall does not mean the Biden administration needs to change its policy course, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday.

“We have a long way to go. This report emphasizes how steep the climb is out of this crisis, and it shows the importance of the American Rescue Plan,” Jared Bernstein, a member of the president’s Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview with Reuters.

President Joe Biden and his team have said his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, the Democratic president’s first major legislative accomplishment, is helping to bring the economy back from its pandemic plummet.

The White House is pressing for trillions of dollars more in spending on infrastructure, education and other priorities. Republicans, however, object to the high price tag of Biden’s initiatives and critics have raised concerns about inflation and a disincentive, thanks to generous unemployment benefits, for people to return to the workforce.

The share of Americans who are either working or looking for work rose last month, and the number of people who said they are not looking for jobs because of COVID-19 fell by 900,000 in April, Bernstein said, pushing back against criticism from some employers that the benefits had kept some people from returning to the workplace.

“Thus far, we don’t see a correlation between unemployment insurance benefits and lack of employment,” he said.

“What we do see is a lot of people who are still hesitant to go back to work because of safety concerns, care issues, schooling issues, and we’ll continue to watch this very closely.”