Healthcare

Yellen says Biden COVID bill to fuel "very strong" U.S. recovery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package will provide enough resources to fuel a “very strong” U.S. economic recovery, but will not address longstanding inequality problems.

“This is a bill that will really provide Americans the relief they need to get to the other side of the pandemic, and we expect the resources here to really fuel a very strong economic recovery,” Yellen said in an interview on MSNBC. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

