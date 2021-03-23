U.S. new home sales hit nine-month low; current account deficit widens sharply in 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell to a nine-month low in February amid bitterly cold weather, and expensive lumber and rising mortgage rates could cool the housing market this year.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday followed on the heels of data this month showing a plunge in homebuilding and permits for future construction in February. There has been demand for bigger houses to accommodate home offices and remote schooling as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

But a record jump in lumber prices, labor and land shortages is increasing costs for builders, hampering their ability to ramp up construction. The dearth of homes is boosting house prices. That, together with a sustained rise in mortgage rates since February, is making homeownership more expensive for first-time buyers.

“The residential housing market will continue to support economic growth, but risks are to the downside. The run-up in prices and increasing mortgage rates will erode affordability and likely weaken demand in 2021,” said Abbey Omodunbi, an economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

New home sales plunged 18.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 units last month. January’s sales pace was revised up to 948,000 units from the previously reported 923,000 units. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of U.S. home sales, would tumble 6.5% to a rate of 875,000 units in February.

Sales decreased in all four regions. New home sales are drawn from a sample of houses selected from building permits. Single-family building permits tumbled 10.0% in February.

Last month’s unseasonably cold weather, including severe winter storms in Texas and other parts of the densely populated South region, depressed retail sales, production at factories and homebuilding.

Warmer temperatures, an acceleration in the pace of coronavirus vaccinations and the White House’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue package are expected to spur a sharp rebound in economic activity in March.

New home sales increased 8.2% on a year-on-year basis in February, benefiting from an acute shortage of previously owned homes. The National Association of Realtors reported on Monday that the inventory of existing homes remained stuck at record lows in February.

New home sales last month were concentrated in the $200,000-$749,000 price range. Sales below the $200,000 price bracket, the sought-after segment of the market, accounted for only 4% of transactions last month.

Stocks on Wall Street were muted. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were higher.

EXPENSIVE LUMBER

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has risen to a nine-month high of 3.09%, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates have risen in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields, which have spiked in anticipation of stronger economic growth this year and higher inflation from the fiscal stimulus.

The cost of softwood lumber surged a record 79.7% on a year-on-year basis in February. A survey from the Associated General Contractors of America last week showed manufacturers have hiked drywall prices by 20% effective late March or the beginning of April.

The median new home house price jumped 5.3% from a year ago to $349,400 in February. There were 312,000 new homes on the market last month, up from 304,000 in January. At February’s sales pace it would take 4.8 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, up from 3.8 months in January.

About 73% of homes sold last month were either under construction or yet to be built.

Separately on Tuesday, the Commerce Department said the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, surged 34.8% to $647.2 billion in 2020. That was the largest shortfall since 2008.

The current account deficit widened last year because the pandemic severely disrupted exports. The gap could remain big this year as the stimulus-driven economic recovery draws in imports.

The current account gap represented 3.1% of gross domestic product last year, also the largest share since 2008 and up from 2.2% in 2019. The high current account deficit is likely not an issue for the United States, in part because of the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

“Early 2021 data shows the trade recovery continuing in the first quarter, but it will take time to return to pre-COVID conditions since the pandemic isn’t over yet and stretched supply chains are inhibiting progress,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

“Looking ahead, we expect the current account deficit to widen slightly and average 3.5% of GDP in 2021 as positive recovery dynamics and generous fiscal stimulus maintain a strong pull on imports while exports recover more slowly.”

Economic growth this year is expected to top 7%. That would be the fastest growth since 1984 and would follow a 3.5% contraction last year, the worst performance in 74 years.