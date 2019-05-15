Georgetown student enmeshed in U.S. college admissions scandal sues school

May 15 (Reuters) - A Georgetown University undergraduate whose father pleaded guilty to involvement in the U.S. college admissions scandal sued the school on Wednesday to block it from imposing punishment, including by taking away his academic credits.

Adam Semprevivo, who just completed his junior year, accused Georgetown of depriving him of due process by refusing to let him transfer to another school with his credits intact.

He said a Georgetown lawyer told him on Tuesday he cannot withdraw until the school finishes its review, and that the school has said it will impose sanctions.

Georgetown did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The lawsuit was filed in the federal court in Washington, D.C.

Semprevivo’s father, Stephen Semprevivo, pleaded guilty on May 7 to conspiring to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud.

Prosecutors said the father agreed to pay William “Rick” Singer, the California college admissions consultant at the center of the scandal, $400,000 to help his son get into Georgetown.

Fifty people have been accused of involvement in the admissions scandal, in which wealthy parents used fraud to win admission for their children at American colleges. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)