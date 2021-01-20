Wealthy father in college admissions scandal pardoned by Trump

A Miami real-estate developer awaiting trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal was among the dozens of defendants President Donald Trump pardoned in his final hours in office, drawing a retort from the top federal prosecutor overseeing the case.

Federal prosecutors in Boston last year charged Robert Zangrillo in the “Varsity Blues” probe that uncovered a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme. He was among the 143 people the White House early Wednesday said received pardons or commuted sentences.

