'Varsity Blues' college scam prosecutor joins litigation boutique

A former federal prosecutor in Boston who led the “Varsity Blues” probe into a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme has joined a litigation boutique launched last year by a group of former Boies Schiller Flexner attorneys.

Eric Rosen, who during the course of the investigation into the U.S. college admissions scandal prosecuted wealthy parents, including the actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, joined Roche Cyrulnik Freedman as a partner last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nNSU0h (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)