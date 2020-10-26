'Varsity Blues' college scam prosecutor leaves to launch law firm

A federal prosecutor in Boston, who led the “Varsity Blues” investigation into a vast U.S. college admissions cheating and fraud scheme, is returning to private practice to launch a white collar defense firm with two recent prosecutors in New York.

Eric Rosen, who during the course of the investigation into the U.S. college admissions scandal prosecuted wealthy parents, including the actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, left the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston last week.

