College admissions scam defendant can't unfreeze assets to pay lawyers - judge

A Miami real-estate developer charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal has lost a bid to use $2.7 million in assets that were frozen in an unrelated Federal Trade Commission case to pay his lawyers, including one at Boies Schiller Flexner.

U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami on Wednesday rejected Robert Zangrillo’s claim that the asset freeze the FTC won after accusing him of helping run websites that defrauded consumers did not violate his constitutional rights to counsel.

