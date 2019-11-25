Ex-Willkie Farr co-chair finishes U.S. college scandal prison sentence

Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s former co-chairman will be home in time for Thanksgiving after he was released from prison on Friday after serving time for his role in the largest college admissions scam ever uncovered in the United States.

Gordon Caplan, 53, completed the one month of prison he was sentenced to in October after he admitted to having paid $75,000 to have a corrupt test proctor secretly correct his daughter’s answers on the ACT college entrance exam.

U.S. Bureau of Prisons online records showed that Caplan, or inmate No. 86703-054, was released on Friday from the low-security federal correctional facility in Loretto, Pennsylvania where he was serving his sentence.

