Felicity Huffman, others to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal -prosecutors

BOSTON, April 8 (Reuters) - Actress Felicity Huffman and 13 other people have agreed to plead guilty to participating in what prosecutors call the largest college admissions scam uncovered in U.S. history, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

The 14 are among 50 people accused by federal prosecutors in Boston of engaging in schemes that involved cheating on college entrance exams and paying $25 million in bribes to secure their children admission at well-known universities. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)