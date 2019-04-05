Law firm co-chairman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

BOSTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The onetime co-chairman of the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher on Friday became the second parent to say he would plead guilty to participating in what prosecutors call the largest college admissions scam uncovered in U.S. history.

Gordon Caplan, who the New York-based firm placed on leave after federal prosecutors in Boston brought charges against him last month, in a statement said he is taking “full and sole responsibility for my conduct.” (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Scott Malone and Chizu Nomiyama)