June 6, 2019

U.S. cites conflicts among law firms in college admissions scandal

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Federal prosecutors say that law firms including Latham & Watkins and Ropes & Gray who represent parents such as actress Lori Loughlin and ex-Pimco CEO Doug Hodge charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal may need to be disqualified due to conflicts.

Prosecutors raised that possibility in a motion made public on Thursday asking a federal judge in Boston to inquire into the extent of the firms’ dual representations of parents charged and either cooperating witnesses or a victim of the scheme, the University of Southern California.

