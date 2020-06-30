Frats, sororities say case over Harvard same-gender club ban isn't over

Lawyers for a group of fraternities and sororities on Tuesday said Harvard’s decision to stop sanctioning students who joined single-gender social clubs does not end their lawsuit alleging the school’s policy discriminated on the basis of sex.

Harvard in a filing in Boston federal court late Monday confirmed the policy shift while arguing that it mooted the lawsuit by the Greek organizations and did not mean they were entitled to an award of attorneys’ fees for prevailing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ZpQ6MJ