REFILE-Trump supporters who stormed U.S. Capitol should not be allowed to fly, airline union says

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to depart the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting “mob mentality behavior” on flights into the region, the head of a large flight attendants union said.

Sources at two U.S. airlines said there had been unruly passengers on flights to the D.C. area on Tuesday, raising concern about their departure.

“The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard,” Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA representing workers at 17 airlines, said in a statement.

“Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight,” the statement added.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat, forcing Congress to postpone a session that would have certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Peter Cooney)