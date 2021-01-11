Amazon.com suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said Monday its political action committee would suspend contributions to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral certification last week.

“Given the unacceptable attempt to undermine a legitimate democratic process, the Amazon PAC has suspended contributions to any member of Congress who voted to override the results of the U.S. presidential election,” Amazon spokeswoman Jodi Seth said. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)