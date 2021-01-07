D.C. police arrest 68 after violent storming of U.S. Capitol

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington, D.C., police have made 68 arrests related to the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol, most on Capitol grounds, the city’s police chief said on Thursday.

“We still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and everyone of the violent mob accountable for their actions,” the city’s police chief, Robert Contee, told reporters.