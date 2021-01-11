U.S. House Democrats urge FAA to work to avoid civil unrest on flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Two senior House Democrats overseeing aviation issues urged the head of the Federal Aviation Administration to work with U.S. airlines to prevent civil unrest from jeopardizing aviation safety, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Representative Rick Larsen who oversees an aviation subcommittee urged FAA Administrator Steve Dickson “to limit the chance that the Nation’s commercial airline system could be used as a means of mass transportation to Washington, D.C., for further violence in connection with the inauguration.”

The FAA did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)