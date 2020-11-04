Biden campaign says Biden on track to win U.S. election

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden reacts to early results from the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s campaign said on Wednesday the former U.S. vice president was on track to win the 2020 election against President Donald Trump, with expected victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon said she expected Biden will have more than 270 electoral votes later on Wednesday. She told reporters she believed Biden has already won Wisconsin and was expected to win Nevada.