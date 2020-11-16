Canada will press Biden administration for integrated 'Buy North America' approach

OTTAWA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canada will press the new U.S. administration for an integrated “Buy North America” approach, a top official said on Monday after President-elect Joe Biden announced his government would not give contracts to firms without U.S. production facilities.

“Millions of jobs on both sides of the border depend on the very close integration we have ... and certainly we will be making our case that the right way to approach (this) is to think more like ‘Buy North America’,” Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters.