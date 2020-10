FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden makes remarks as he prepares to board an Amtrak train to begin a campaign train tour in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said on Monday he is willing to participate in next week’s scheduled debate with President Donald Trump if health experts say it would be safe.

Trump’s medical team is weighing whether the president can leave the hospital later on Monday after being admitted last week for COVID-19.