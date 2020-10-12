Democratic presidential nominee Biden negative for COVID-19 - campaign

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to journalists before boarding his campaign plane ahead of a trip in New Castle, Delaware, U.S., October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his campaign said in a brief statement.

The former vice president was campaigning in Ohio ahead of the Nov. 3 election. President Donald Trump, who announced 10 days ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus, was set to hold his first rally since his diagnosis on Monday after saying he was no longer infectious.