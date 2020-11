U.S. President-elect Joe Biden discusses protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and his health care plans during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - President-Elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing is going to stop the U.S. transfer of power after his election victory.

Biden added that the transition is well underway despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results.

Biden made the remark at an event in Delaware.