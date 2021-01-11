BP employee group suspends campaign donations, will re-evaluate support criteria

FILE PHOTO: The logo of BP is seen at a petrol station in Kloten, Switzerland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. employee political action committee at oil giant BP is suspending political contributions for six months and will re-evaluate its support criteria, the company said on Monday.

The PAC’s decision comes as several U.S. corporations said they would temporarily halt donations to political candidates and parties after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol last week seeking to prevent Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.