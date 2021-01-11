Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
FACTBOX-U.S. companies suspend political donations after Capitol attack

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - A number of large U.S. companies, including AT&T Inc,
American Express and Dow Inc, have said they would cut off campaign
contributions to those who voted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's
victory, with Republicans in the U.S. Congress facing growing blowback from
Corporate America.
    Here is a list of companies along with their actions in response to the
Capitol assault.
    
     Company                                 Action
    American      Halts donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
 Express                                              
   AT&T                Suspends donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden
                                   certification             
 Dow Inc              Suspends contributions to all lawmakers who opposed
                    certification of the presidential election             
  Comcast Corp    Suspending contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden
                            certification                          
    Best Buy      Stops providing campaign contributions to the 147 members of
                    Congress who objected to certifying the election results
    Marriott      Suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying
  International         President-elect Joe Biden's victory             
  Inc             
     Verizon      Suspends political contributions to members of Congress who
 Communications    voted to object to the certification of electoral college
                                       votes             
   Airbnb Inc          Withholds support from those who voted against the
                      certification of the presidential election results 
 JPMorgan Chase      Will pause all contributions from its political action
  & Co              committee for at least the next six months             
  Goldman Sachs      Pausing political funding, considering new strategy in
    Group Inc        response to last week's violence, according to sources
                                                      
   BP              Employee group suspends campaign donations for six months,
                         will re-evaluate support criteria             
  Citigroup Inc      Intends to pause its contributions during the quarter,
                         according to memo seen by Reuters             
  Ford Motor Co     Suspends all donations as it reviews events of last year
                                                      
 Alphabet Inc's          Temporarily suspends donations to both parties
 Google           
  Facebook Inc           Temporarily suspends donations to both parties
                  
 Microsoft Corp          Temporarily suspends donations to both parties
                  
 Archer Daniels   Suspends new political donations, reviews donation policies
   Midland Co                                         
                  
 Hallmark Cards     Requests Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Kansas Senator
       Inc              Roger Marshall, both of whom objected to Biden's
                      certification, to return all campaign contributions
   Stripe Inc        Stops processing payments for Trump's campaign website
  Union Pacific       Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats and
  Corp                                 Republicans alike
   Smithfield         Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats and
 Foods                                 Republicans alike
   BlackRock          Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats and
                                       Republicans alike
 
    
 (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam, Arundhati Sarkar and Trisha Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Devika Syamnath)
