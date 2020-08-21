FACTBOX-Promises, tributes, appeals on last day of U.S. Democratic convention

(Adds start of Biden speech)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S. election on Thursday and outlined plans to bring relief and solace to a country and economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Quotes from the last day of the virtual four-day convention are below:

JOE BIDEN, 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE:

“History has delivered us to one of the most difficult moments America has ever faced.”

“And while I’ll be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president. I’ll work hard for those who didn’t support me, as hard for them as I did for those who did vote for me.”

On the coronavirus:

“We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back in schools, we will never have our lives back until we deal with this virus. ... No miracle is coming.” ​ “The president still does not have a plan. Well, I do.”

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask, not as a burden but as a patriotic duty to protect one another. In short, we’ll do what we should have done from the very beginning.”

On racism:

“Will we be the generation that finally wipes out the stain of racism from our national character? I believe we’re up to it. I believe we’re ready.”

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL AND FORMER NEW YORK MAYOR MICHAEL BLOOMBERG:

“I’m not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he’s a bad guy. I’m urging you to vote against him because he’s done a bad job.”

“So let’s put an end to this whole sorry chapter in American history, and elect leaders who will bring integrity and stability, sanity and competence back to the White House. Joe and Kamala, go get him. For all of us.”

ATLANTA MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS:

“People often think they can’t make a difference like our civil rights icons, but every person in the movement mattered —those who made the sandwiches, swept the church floors, stuffed the envelopes. They, too, changed America and so can we.”

“We have cried out for justice, we have gathered in our streets to demand change, and now, we must pass on the gift (the late civil rights activist and congressman) John Lewis sacrificed to give us, we must register and we must vote.”

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL U.S. SENATOR CORY BOOKER:

“We’ll stand for those who cook and serve and clean; who plant and harvest; who pack and always deliver, whose hands are thick with calluses, like my granddad’s who held mine when I was a boy.”

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris know the dignity of all working Americans. They know the urgency and the demand of our dream. But working people are under attack.”

U.S. SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN OF WISCONSIN:

“That’s why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the only answer in this election. Trust me, they are. You see, there’s another part of my story. The part where I ran for office. The part where I served in Congress. The part where I worked with Joe Biden and Barack Obama to make sure kids — and grandkids, if they’re dependents — can stay on their parents’ health insurance until they are 26. We got that done. And, yes, it was a big effing deal. That’s the America I know. That’s the America I love. And that’s the America we will be with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House.”

U.S. SENATOR TAMMY DUCKWORTH OF ILLINOIS:

“Joe Biden would stand up for what’s right. Stand tall for our truth and stand strong against our enemies, because, unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common decency. He has common sense. He can command from experience, and from strength. Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes, let alone another four years. Our troops deserve better. Our country deserves better.”

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL AND FORMER SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG:

“Just over 10 years ago, I joined a military where firing me because of who I am wasn’t just possible — it was policy. Now in 2020, it is unlawful in America to fire anyone because of who they are or who they love. The very ring on my finger ... reflects how this country can change.”

FORMER PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFUL ANDREW YANG:

“I have gotten to know both Joe and Kamala on the trail over the past year — the way you really get to know a person when the cameras are off, the crowds are gone, and it’s just you and them. They’re real people. They understand the problems we face. They are parents and patriots who want the best for our country. And if we give them the chance, they will fight for us and our families every single day.”

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS, ACTRESS AND STAR OF “VEEP”:

“Just remember, Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there.”

FROM “GLORY”, SUNG BY COMMON AND JOHN LEGEND:

“The biggest weapon is to stay peaceful; We sing, our music is the cuts that we bleed through; Somewhere in the dream we had an epiphany; Now we right the wrongs in history; No one can win the war individually; It takes the wisdom of the elders and young people’s energy.”