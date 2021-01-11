U.S. fund trade group ICI suspends political contributions

BOSTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The top trade group for U.S. asset managers, the Investment Company Institute, has suspended political contributions, a spokesman said on Monday, joining other Washington business groups who have taken similar steps after the storming of the U.S. Capital last week.

The ICI’s political action committee “has suspended activity, pending review and a discussion with the leadership of ICI’s Board of Governors,” the spokesman said via e-mail. (Reporting by Ross Kerber)