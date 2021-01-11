Google pauses federal campaign contributions after U.S. Capitol siege

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Google will pause all campaign donations from its political action committee, a spokesman said, in the wake of the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol and efforts to block the certification of election results

“We have frozen all NetPAC political contributions while we review and reassess its policies following last week’s deeply troubling events,” spokesman Jose Castaneda said.