UPDATE 1-Salesforce says it has 'taken action' to prevent further U.S. political violence

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan 11 (Reuters) - Business software maker Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it had “taken action” to prevent its tools from being used by the U.S. Republican National Committee in ways that could lead to further violence around the country’s presidential transition.

“We are all deeply troubled by the terrible events of January 6,” Salesforce said, referring to supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storming the Capitol last Wednesday.

“And while we all hope that they are never repeated, sadly there remains a risk of politically incited violence across the country.”

Salesforce declined to specify the preventative action taken in regard to the RNC which the company said has been a long-standing customer. Its acceptable use policy, which is posted online, bars customers from using Salesforce services to promote illegal activity or mislead people about voting processes.

The RNC in response said that last Wednesday it decided “independently to stop fundraising on all of our digital platforms, including on Salesforce.” (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Chris Reese and Edwina Gibbs)