Visa temporarily suspends all political donations

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration

(Reuters) - Visa Inc said on Tuesday its political action committee had temporarily suspended all donations last week as it reviews its candidate contribution guidelines.

A host of businesses have said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Separately, Visa also said it does not tolerate the use of its network and products for illegal activity after mobile app stores took action against the Parler social networking service because of posts inciting violence.

“We are vigilant in our efforts to deter illegal activity on our network, and we require our affiliate banks to review their merchants’ compliance with our standards,” Visa said in an email.