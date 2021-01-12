Walmart suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Jan 12 (Reuters) - Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer, joined other major companies in indefinitely suspending donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against President-elect Joe Biden’s election certification.

The Arkansas-based company said in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, its “political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes.” (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)