UPDATE 1-American Express, Dow halt donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - American Express and Dow said Monday they will halt donations to lawmakers who did not support the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win last week.

Amex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Squeri said in a statement that “last week’s attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our” values and said its political action committee will not support them.

A Dow spokeswoman said Monday the company “is immediately suspending all corporate and employee political action committee contributions to any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the presidential election.”

The company said the “suspension will remain in place for a period of one election cycle (two years for House members; up to six years for Senators).”

On Sunday, Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel company, and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) said they would suspend donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying Biden’s victory.

American Express said it has not contributed to senators who backed Electoral College objections, but previously made contributions to 22 of the 139 House members who voted for the objections.

Morgan Stanley confirmed that the bank is withholding contributions from its political action committee to lawmakers that did not to certify Biden’s win but said there is no specific time frame.

Ford Motor Co said Monday its political action committee was "for now" halting all political donations as it reviewed events over the past year. Commerce Bank said it had suspended all support for officials "who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power."