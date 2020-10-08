Biden says will follow debate commission recommendations after Trump cancels

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gives a thumbs up when asked about how Kamala Harris will do in tonight's vice-presidential debate, as he arrives to record campaign messages in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW CASTLE, Del. (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will follow the recommendations of the debate commission on how to proceed after his election opponent President Donald Trump announced he would not participate in next week’s virtual presidential town hall and suggested having a rally instead.

“I’m going to follow the commission’s recommendations,” Biden told reporters. “If he goes off and he’s going to have a rally I’ll - I don’t know what I’ll do.”