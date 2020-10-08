Trump willing to debate Biden if events are postponed - campaign statement

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is willing to debate Democratic rival Joe Biden if next week’s planned event is postponed until Oct. 22, his campaign said in a statement after the president earlier on Thursday said he would not participate in the Oct. 15 debate.

Trump’s campaign also said the third planned presidential debate should be moved from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29.