Biden campaign says October 22 debate should be the last

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign on Thursday rejected a proposal from President Donald Trump’s team for a debate on Oct. 29, saying the one already scheduled for a week earlier should be the last ahead of the November election.

Trump earlier on Thursday said he would not participate in a planned Oct. 15 debate after it was changed from an in-person event to a virtual one. His campaign later proposed to the nonpartisan commission that hosts debates that the Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 debates each be pushed back by one week.