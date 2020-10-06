CDC says safe for Vice President Pence to participate in Wednesday's debate

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said it was “safe” for Vice President Mike Pence to take part in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate because he was not a close contact of anyone sick with COVID-19, including President Donald Trump.

Pence’s office tweeted a memorandum written by CDC Director Robert Redfield, who said the CDC had made its determination after consulting with White House physician Dr. Jesse Schonau about Pence’s possible exposure to the disease.

“After a detailed discussion with Dr. Shonau about his investigation and the serial negative testing results of the Vice President, the CDC concludes from a public health standpoint, it is safe for the Vice President to participate in the upcoming Vice-Presidential debate,” Redfield wrote. The memo misspelled the physician’s last name.