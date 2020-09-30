Trump-Biden TV debate audience slumps below 2016 record, early data show

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The first U.S. presidential debate between Republican President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden likely attracted a much smaller audience that the record set four years ago, according to preliminary ratings data cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

An estimated 28.82 million people tuned in on broadcast networks ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, below the 45.3 million viewers million who watched the debate on those channels in 2016. Data from additional networks will be released later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul)