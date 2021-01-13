Biden to name foreign policy expert Campbell as Asia tsar, FT says

Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to name a veteran foreign policy expert, Kurt Campbell, to serve in the newly created role of Asia tsar, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

Biden will soon announce his pick, who also served as the top state department official for Asia during the Obama administration, the paper said on.ft.com/3sjRVsn, citing three people familiar with the move. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)