A state-by-state guide to U.S. early voting

(Reuters) - By the time U.S. President Donald Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, many Americans will have already cast their ballots at early voting centers.

FILE PHOTO: Yard signs supporting U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden are seen outside of an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

Most states offer some form of in-person early voting, which many voters are expected to use to avoid Election Day crowds during the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.

States where early voting has already started include Virginia, South Dakota, Wyoming, New Jersey and Vermont. Following is a timetable when other states kick off in-person voting:

Sept. 24

Illinois, Michigan

Oct. 2

Montana

Oct. 5

California, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska

Oct. 6

Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio

Oct. 7

Arizona

Oct. 12

Georgia

Oct. 13

Texas

Oct. 14

Kansas, Rhode Island, Tennessee

Oct. 15

North Carolina

Oct. 16

Louisiana, Washington

Oct. 17

Massachusetts, Nevada

Oct. 19

Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado

Oct. 20

Hawaii, Wisconsin, Utah

Oct. 21

West Virginia

Oct. 24

New York

Oct. 26

Maryland

Oct. 27

District of Columbia

Oct. 29

Oklahoma

* Not all states offer in-person early voting. In some states, in-person, early voting entails dropping off a ballot at a local government office. Within states, not all counties offer early voting.