A state-by-state guide to U.S. early voting

(Reuters) - By the time U.S. President Donald Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election, many Americans will have already cast their ballots at early voting centers.
Most states offer some form of in-person early voting, which many voters are expected to use to avoid Election Day crowds during the ongoing coronavirus health crisis.
States where early voting has already started include Virginia, South Dakota, Wyoming, New Jersey and Vermont. Following is a timetable when other states kick off in-person voting:
Sept. 24
Illinois, Michigan
Oct. 2
Montana
Oct. 5
California, Iowa, Maine, Nebraska
Oct. 6
Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio
Oct. 7
Arizona
Oct. 12
Georgia
Oct. 13
Texas
Oct. 14
Kansas, Rhode Island, Tennessee
Oct. 15
North Carolina
Oct. 16
Louisiana, Washington
Oct. 17
Massachusetts, Nevada
Oct. 19
Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, North Dakota, Colorado
Oct. 20
Hawaii, Wisconsin, Utah
Oct. 21
West Virginia
Oct. 24
New York
Oct. 26
Maryland
Oct. 27
District of Columbia
Oct. 29
Oklahoma
* Not all states offer in-person early voting. In some states, in-person, early voting entails dropping off a ballot at a local government office. Within states, not all counties offer early voting.
Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler
